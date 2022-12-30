Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 1,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

About Klabin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0105 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.