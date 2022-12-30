Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 11.1%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 146,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 158,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

About Klondike Silver

(Get Rating)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.