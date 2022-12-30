KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.00

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $8.93. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 335,416 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. On average, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

