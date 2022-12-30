KOK Price Hits $0.0994 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $49.71 million and approximately $812,571.97 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00036055 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227159 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09976326 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $541,113.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

