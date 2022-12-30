Komodo Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $906,695.11 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00228132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,317,956 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

