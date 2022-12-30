KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($38.30) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €46.00 ($48.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.01. 24,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

