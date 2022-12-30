Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.00.

KHNGY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.07. 4,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 84.05% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

