Landmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

