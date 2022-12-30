Landmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,900,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 322.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,576,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,159. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

