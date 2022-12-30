Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,652 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. 61,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,329. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.