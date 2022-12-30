Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 30,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,505. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

