Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.98. The stock had a trading volume of 550,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,576. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $403.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

