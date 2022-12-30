Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.76 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

