Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the November 30th total of 156,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 12.1 %

Landos Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 789,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.20. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

