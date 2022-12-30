LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading Down 4.3%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $40.02. 5,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNXSF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

