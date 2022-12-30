Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 915.4% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

