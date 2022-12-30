Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. 1,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 828,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.94 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lazard by 4.6% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

