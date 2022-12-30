LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $5,511.20 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

