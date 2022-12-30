Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 2,190.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

Lenovo Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

