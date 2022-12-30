Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

ASG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 204,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,269. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

