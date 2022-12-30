Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the November 30th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 204,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,269. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
