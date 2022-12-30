Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

