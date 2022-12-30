Linear Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $47.42 million and $1.13 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

