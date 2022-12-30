Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading Down 10.1%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.85 and last traded at 0.85. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liontown Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

