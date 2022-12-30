Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $51.89 million and $365,949.88 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,764,911 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

