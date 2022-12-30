Liquity Market Capitalization Achieves $52.01 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $52.01 million and $368,278.42 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,763,935 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

