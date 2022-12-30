Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.35 million and $38.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,435,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,366,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00286249 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,072.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.