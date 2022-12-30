Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.35 million and $38.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,435,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,366,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00286249 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,072.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

