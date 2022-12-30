LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 199,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

LiveXLive Media Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

