loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo Sells 50,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 361,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,208. The stock has a market cap of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
