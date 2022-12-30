loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo Sells 50,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 361,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,208. The stock has a market cap of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

About loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 361,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

