LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $68.46 million and $3.18 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

