LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $66.67 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

