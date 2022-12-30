Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

LMGDF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Thursday. 80,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,742. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Lumina Gold

(Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

