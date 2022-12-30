Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
LMGDF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Thursday. 80,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,742. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Lumina Gold
