Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) shares fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 33,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 17,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Luminex Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

