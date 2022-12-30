Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

