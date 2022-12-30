Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

