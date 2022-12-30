Lutz Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.