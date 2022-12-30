Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.55 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

