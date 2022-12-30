Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

See Also

