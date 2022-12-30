Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,598 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XBI opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

