Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 16,797 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.31% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.03 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

