Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,578 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:A opened at $151.09 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.