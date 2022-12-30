Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 35,157 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

