Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.34.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.