Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 3,666.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

