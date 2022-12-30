Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

