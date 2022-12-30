Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 979 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $5,363,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $220,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

