M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.22

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.22 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($1.98). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,062 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.19. The stock has a market cap of £20.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,125.00.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

M Winkworth Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

(Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.