Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mabuchi Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MBUMY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Mabuchi Motor has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.03.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mabuchi Motor (MBUMY)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.