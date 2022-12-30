Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MBUMY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Mabuchi Motor has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

