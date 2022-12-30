Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. 13,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,428. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
