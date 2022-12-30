Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. 13,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,428. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 70.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.