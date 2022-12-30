Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 30,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,547,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

