Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 30,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,547,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.
Magnite Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnite (MGNI)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.