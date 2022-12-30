Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.35 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $55.35 million and approximately $56,331.79 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226585 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001696 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,696.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

